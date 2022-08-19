Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $167.47. 138,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

