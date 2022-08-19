Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 165,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 839.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.08. 55,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

