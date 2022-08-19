Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $448.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,046. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.09 and a 200-day moving average of $327.00. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,737 shares of company stock valued at $22,805,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

