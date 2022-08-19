Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 378,075 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after buying an additional 310,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.87. 6,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,495. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

