Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 37,434 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,434 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 207,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,791. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

