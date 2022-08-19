Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,346 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. 70,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,923. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

