Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $192.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

