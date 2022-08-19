Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $832.52

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.52 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 862 ($10.42). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 856 ($10.34), with a volume of 285,506 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.33) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.90) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,956.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 833.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 832.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

