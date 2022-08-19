Broadmark Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 294,722 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 294,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,918,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 40.2% of Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

