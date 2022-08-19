Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry Sells 3,702 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $149.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.