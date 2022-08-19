Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target at $2.05

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.