Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $69.20

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $60.72 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

