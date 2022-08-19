Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $14.27

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

