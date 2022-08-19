Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $26.19

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $25.22. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

