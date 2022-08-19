Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,471 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 879.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

