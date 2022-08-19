Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOM.U. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
HOM.U opened at C$16.99 on Monday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.
In related news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, with a total value of C$37,580.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$112,740.84. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,470,032.16. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,984.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
