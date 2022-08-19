BullPerks Tops 1-Day Volume of $174,612.00 (BLP)

BullPerks (BLP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BullPerks has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $174,612.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00738903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BullPerks Profile
BullPerks’ total supply is 299,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,167,984 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
BullPerks Coin Trading
