Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,661.67.

Bunzl Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

