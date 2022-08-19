BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 3.3 %

BZFD stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BuzzFeed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BuzzFeed

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

In other BuzzFeed news, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,566,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Read More

