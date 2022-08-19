BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BuzzFeed Stock Down 3.3 %
BZFD stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.77.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BuzzFeed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at BuzzFeed
Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BZFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
Read More
