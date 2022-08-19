BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 4,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,165. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.