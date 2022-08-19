Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,264,000 after buying an additional 154,573 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $317,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,623 shares of company stock worth $72,953,850. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $190.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

