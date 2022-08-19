CAE (NYSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.88

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 4343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after buying an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

