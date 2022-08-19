Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,432 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 4.2% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

