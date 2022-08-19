Callisto Network Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $130,704.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.75 or 0.07925324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00161805 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

