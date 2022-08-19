Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Camping World Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 48.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

