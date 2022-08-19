Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$30.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.61.

NYSE CAE opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

