Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$30.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.61.
NYSE CAE opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
