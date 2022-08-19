Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$100.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $63.23. 547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 233,273 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

