Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$100.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $63.23. 547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.