Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $351.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $60.92.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Quanterix news, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Walt bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,909.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and have sold 3,097 shares worth $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Quanterix by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 425,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 414,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.