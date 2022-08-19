Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$77.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

