Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Performance

ETR COK opened at €33.48 ($34.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.38. Cancom has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($29.51) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.