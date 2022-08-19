Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CADL opened at $3.45 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.26.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

