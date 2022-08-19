Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Acquires 38,636 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned 0.37% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.8 %

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. 957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.