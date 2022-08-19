Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Acquires 38,636 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned 0.37% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.8 %
Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. 957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99.
In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Compass Minerals International Company Profile
Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.
