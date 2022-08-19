Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Acquires 8,762 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.42. 4,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,560. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

