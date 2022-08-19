Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,619 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 76.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,238. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 980.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

