Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,280. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

