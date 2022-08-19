Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 102,944 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.