Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 547,803 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,803 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for about 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P owned approximately 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $25,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,321. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

