Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,568 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,900.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 757,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after acquiring an additional 719,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.32 on Friday. 991,085 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

