Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $67.62. 52,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

