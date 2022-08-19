Cappasity (CAPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $307,677.00

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $475,320.57 and $307,677.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074655 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.