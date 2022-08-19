Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capri by 36.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at $648,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 119.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capri by 118.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

