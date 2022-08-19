Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003705 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00126845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Carbon Coin Coin Profile

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Buying and Selling Carbon Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.