CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley cut their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
CareCloud stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.90.
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
