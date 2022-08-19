CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley cut their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.