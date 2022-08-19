CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

CarGurus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

