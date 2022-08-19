Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as low as $15.00. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands.
Caribbean Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2021, its installed generating capacity is 161 megawatts. It also operates a transmission and distribution system, including 8 transformer substations with approximately 387 miles of overhead high-voltage, 53.8 miles of underground high-voltage, and 14 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribbean Utilities (CUPUF)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.