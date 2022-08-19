Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO Sells $12,850,408.59 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
D Christian Koch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72.
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
CSL opened at $315.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
