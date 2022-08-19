Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carnarvon Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Carnarvon Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVONF stock opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Carnarvon Energy has a 12 month low of 0.11 and a 12 month high of 0.25.

About Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

