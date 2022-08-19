Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $45.17 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

