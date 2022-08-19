Celo Euro Price Hits $1.01 (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and approximately $22,048.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.08 or 1.00025201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

CEUR is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

