Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Centamin Price Performance
CELTF stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.
About Centamin
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centamin (CELTF)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.